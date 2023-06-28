MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County fireworks snitch line is now open.
Most fireworks are illegal in the City of Missoula, save for party poppers, snappers, toy smoke devices, snakes and glow worms, and sparklers.
You can call in and report non-emergent, illegal firework activity at (406) 258-4850 now through July 5.
Missoula Ordinance says the first offense for setting off fireworks is $100 plus court costs, which goes up to $300 plus court costs for any second offense during the same year.
In Missoula County, fireworks are legal on private lands, but are illegal at County Parks and Recreation Areas.
You can catch a fireworks show in Missoula at the PaddleHeads Independence Day Weekend after the game June 30 and July 1.
