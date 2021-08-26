MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has issued guidance to positive COVID-19 cases and their close contacts as the health department is experiencing a four-day notification delay.
Contact tracers are working to call thousands of close contacts to inform them they must quarantine the MCCHD said.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are being instructed to call their own close contacts and ask them to quarantine until the health department reaches out to them.
Close contacts are being asked to standby without contacting MCCHD to be interviewed for schedule testing, as this slows down the operation.
Vaccinated close contacts also need to quarantine until the health department has proof of their vaccination, and they are asked to have their vaccination cards ready for when the health department calls.
Demand for COVID-19 testing is rising as cases are rising in the county MCCHD said.
Only residents experiencing symptoms or health department verified close contacts are being tested by MCCHD at this time
“Lastly, MCCHD wants to remind the public that we have all the tools available to end this pandemic if we want to,” MCCHD said. “The refusal of the rigorously tested, safe and effective FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine by a large portion of our eligible population is undoubtedly prolonging this pandemic, prolonging the strain on our health care workers and hospitals, and prolonging the economic suffering of our community. As of today, of all the vaccinated residents in Missoula County only 0.71% have experienced a breakthrough case of COVID-19. This means the vaccines work and we highly encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccines.”
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open to walk-ins and is offered by the MCCHD seven days a week at the Southgate Mall at the following times:
- Monday -3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday –Thursday -9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday -9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Weekends –10 a.m. to 2 p.m.