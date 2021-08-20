MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County health officials are urging residents to shrink the amount of people in their social circle amid a rapid spike in COVID-19 case numbers in the community.
The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a release their investigators have seen most positive cases being reported between 10 to 25 close contacts on average. In contrast, the most positive cases reported an average of six close contacts.
"The contact tracing team is racing to notify close contacts as quickly as possible, but with roughly 60 new cases per day on average in Missoula County, our backlog of close contacts who need to be notified is growing quickly," MCCHD said in the release.
In addition to shrinking the size of social circles, MCCHD recommends the following:
- Do not call the health department requesting close contact records as it reduces the notification response time
- Self-quarantine if you know you are a close contact until hearing from the health department. A close contact is someone who has been around within 24 hours of an an infectious person for 15 collective minutes
- Get tested and self-isolate if you start experiencing symptoms
- Wear a mask in public if social distancing isn't attainable
- Wash hands with soap and water
- get vaccinated if you still need to
MCCHD said residents should be aware even though there is a lag in contacting close contacts, quarantine time will not be impacted. Quarantining period is based on exposure of the virus and not the day the health department notifies. MCCHD is hiring more contact tracers and working towards unloading the communication backlog soon.