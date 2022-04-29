Missoula County holds three coroner's inquiries

MISSOULA, Mont. - This week, Missoula County is holding inquests for three separate deaths involving law enforcement.

These inquests are for Pedro Luis Cruz Jr. who died during a standoff with police in September 2020, Brendan Galbreath who reportedly died by suicide after a chase with police and Johnny Lee Perry II who was reportedly shot and killed by a Missoula County sheriff deputy after threatening people with a machete.

According to Missoula County’s chief criminal deputy attorney Matt Jennings, the ultimate purpose for these inquiries is to determine if the cause of death was criminal.

“We welcome and embrace our obligation to have a transparent process where the public and the jurors get to understand the facts and circumstances around somebody’s death,” Jennings said. “Sometimes that’s a tough balancing act, because there’s also privacy interests of the people that died, family members and other witnesses that may have been involved, but we always look forward to accomplishing our tasks, even when they’re very difficult and deal with tragic and traumatic incidents.”

Inquiries are required by law whenever someone dies in a corrections facility, while a person’s either being taken in or is in custody of law enforcement, or if the death is caused by law enforcement.

These inquiries are less formal.

A jury hears testimony from people like the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, officers who were there or investigated the death afterwards, and review different documents like photos, video and audio.

Then the, jury decides if the cause of death needs criminal action.

On Thursday, a jury ruled Johnny Lee Perry II’s cause of death not criminal.

On Friday, a new jury will hear the inquiries for Cruz and Galbreath.