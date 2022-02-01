Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the Missoula Valley and 1 to 3 inches in the Bitterroot Valley. A brief period of intense snow and gusty easterly winds will develop late this evening. Areas of blowing snow and icy roadways will impact travel conditions. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, particularly in Missoula near Hellgate Canyon and in the Rattlesnake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&