The following is a release from the Missoula City-County Health Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Education Foundation is launching a second round of the #406vaxxedandproud incentive campaign.
The campaign is aimed at getting all eligible 5-15 year olds in Missoula County vaccinated against COVID-19. 5-15 year olds who live in Missoula County, are currently enrolled in a participating school, can enter once they have completed their first dose. They are eligible for prizes once they are fully vaccinated.
Prizes are valued $5-$500. Prizes for #406vaxxedandproud winners include Chromebooks, gift cards to local businesses and more.
The Missoula City-County Health Department and community partners would like to see higher vaccination rates in children so that they can live fulfilling, happy and healthy lives free of serious complications from COVID-19.
This incentive campaign a part of the county’s Come Together effort it is designed to:
● offer convenient access to vaccine clinics at times that work for kids and their parents,
● help dispel common myths about the vaccine, and
● provide great prizes that keep our youth healthy and connected to the Missoula community.
Visit www.missouledfoundation.org for details about the prizes and eligibility rules. Missoulainfo.com has educational vaccine materials for parents.
