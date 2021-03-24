MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is opening COVID-19 vaccine availability to all county residents who are aged 16-years-old and older on Saturday, March 28.
The first public clinic will be held by the Missoula City-County Health Department clinic on Sunday at the former Lucky’s Market at Southgate Mall.
Registration for the clinic is open ow and you can sign up on the Vaccine Information page on covid19.misosula.co or by calling258-INFO (4636) from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm every day.
“With Missoula County cases again on the rise, we have entered the race between vaccine rates and case rates that experts warned us about,” Health Officer Ellen Leahy said. “It is the right time to open vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older while continuing to followCOVID-19 precautions until we can get the vaccination rate up.”