MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday an inmate at the Missoula County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff's office says during a pre-established screening and health assessment during booking at the facility, staff isolated and tested an individual who said they had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. Testing results confirm the isolated inmate is positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff's office says the Missoula County Detention Facility adheres to CDC guidelines for the health and safety of the public, staff, and other inmates. The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines and isolate the inmate in an area designated for this purpose. The individual was tested that same day, and test results were received within 24 hours. The sheriff's office says these measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates in the facility.
The inmate will reportedly remain isolated in the detention facility and will be monitored closely and treated by detention center nursing staff. When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse, the inmate will be no longer be in isolation.
To ensure the health information of the individual remains protected, the date the individual was booked into the detention facility will not be provided.