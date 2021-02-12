Missoula -- Despite the statewide mask mandate being lifted, Missoula County isn't lifting the current mask mandate anytime soon.
Missoula City-County Health Department officials made that very clear in a meeting on Friday, where they met to discuss the mandate and current COVID-19 restrictions.
The Health Department set a goal when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place last fall. Before restrictions could be revisited, the incidence rate of COVID-19 cases had to be below 25 cases a day, per 100,000 people, for two straight weeks.
As of Friday, Missoula County has met that goal with an incident rate of 17 new cases a day.
The Incident Commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department, Cindy Farr, said one thing won't change, because Missoula still has a lot of cases.
"Until we can really get a large majority of our population vaccinated and create what we call herd immunity, which is where we have enough people vaccinated that were no longer continuing to see large amounts of the disease in the community, we will be continuing with the mask mandate," Farr said.
The Health Department said they'll meet next week to revist current restrictions.
Proposed restriction changes include, increasing group sizes, removing capacity limits in businesses and removing some restrictions on fitness facilities, pools, personal care businesses and places of worship and assembly.
Health officials added that they do still intend to enforce the mask mandate, but mostly by educating community members and businesses.
For more information, visit the Missoula City-County Health Department's website.