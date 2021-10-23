MISSOULA, Mont. - The new Missoula County elections office opened up services today for early day voting, where voters could register, and turn in their ballots on the same day.
hanks to the help from city county efforts to get voters out here to the polls before the November deadline.
Some of the big questions are for city mayor and tax -related propositions -- just to name a few.
Event organizers say-- it was also about giving people a chance to cast their votes if they couldn't come in during normal business hours.
Especially as the numbers we've seen in recent years show
big voter turn out numbers.
"Our ball to return rates have been through the roof we hit almost 90 percent in the 2020 general election, on the municipal primary election were up at 40 percent which is historically very high, but in Missoula County we've seen this trend very high voter turn out and we want to make sure that as many people who are eligible to vote get to turn that ballot in" said Bradley Seaman, elections administrator.
With counting voting polls top priority in the weeks to come, you're recommended to turn in your ballots sooner rather than later.If you missed today's early voting event, Missoula county will be extending outside their normal business hours on Thursday and Friday of next week until 7 pm.