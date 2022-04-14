Missoula County launches new websites to increase transparency

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is increasing transparency and making it easier to access records, get information on initiatives and share feedback with two new websites.

One website is for requesting public records. The other is for community engagement, so you can get clear details about county projects and give feedback in one place.

MissoulaCountyVoice.com is the community engagement website where residents can access accurate information, learn how their tax dollars are spent and share opinions on county projects earlier in the process through things like polls, surveys and comments.

The public records website, NextRequest, helps staff respond to requests more efficiently and works as a central location for people to search archived documents and requests, potentially saving them the time of filing a new one.

County Communications Manager Allison Franz shared the ultimate goal for these platforms.

“A lot of time, there’s a project or initiative, and people don’t hear about it until the public hearing point, so a lot of the process has already happened and there’s not necessarily as much flexibility at that point when it’s in front of the commissioners for a hearing," Franz said. "The hope is to help get people more involved in projects and just have people more involved in how their tax dollars are spent.”

The websites were paid for through the general fund, costing a total of about $29,000.