Missoula County looking at Wye area to create economic district

Missoula County is looking to create a target economic development district (TEDD) in the Wye area as business development interest in the county grows.
Dori Brownlow, the director of development for Missoula County, said commissioners took steps in creating a TEDD by adopting a resolution stating infrastructure is lacking in 600 acres in the interchange area by the intersection of interstate 90 and U.S. highway 93.
Brownlow added the county's two existing TEDDs, by the Missoula International Airport and the Bonner West Log Yard, are getting close to filling up lots. To plan for the future, she believes creating a new district will allow Missoula's economy to grow.
"There are businesses that want to grow within Missoula County and they don't have a place to do that," Browlow said. "The Wye is close enough where they can still access services in Missoula but can have access to the interstate and highway 93."
She added the existing TEDDs have brought many new businesses to the county, and in turn boosted the local economy.
However, in order to create this economic district in the Wye, there needs to be better infrastructure, according to Brownlow. For example, water, sewage, broadband, among others.
The resolution adopted by the county commissioners is the first step, and two more hearings in the fall and winter this year could move the plan forward.