MISSOULA, Mont. - "The Missoula County Elections Office is looking to recruit additional election aides to staff the Nov. 8 federal general in the event that Election Day registration will be available.

While the state law passed in 2021 prohibiting Election Day registration remains under legal review, the office seeks to recruit 10 total election aides to help staff the election in case the office will be able to provide same-day voter registration on Election Day.

In addition to helping register voters on Election Day, election aides issue ballots to voters on Election Day, answer phones and assist with other computer-related services in the office, including checking signatures on envelopes or petitions. More details on the position and how to apply are available online. Applications for this position are due by Tuesday, Oct. 4.

While Election Day registration may be available on Nov. 8, elections officials still urge voters to register or update their registration by noon on Monday, Nov. 7, to ensure they can vote in the general election. Residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 11, to access the voter registration form online at missoula.co/registertovote and print, fill out and return it by email or mail. After Oct. 11, residents must register or make any changes in person at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell Street or at a satellite event.

The Elections Office will mail ballots on Friday, Oct. 14, to Missoula County voters signed up to vote absentee. Voters can visit myvoterpagemt.com to check if they are registered to vote absentee and confirm their address and other information is up to date.

Members of the public and news media who would like to learn more about election processes are invited to watch the process elections staff follow to prepare ballots for mailing from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in the south room of the Elections Center. A complete list of election process tours is online at missoula.co/currentelection.

Per state law, polling places also will be open on Election Day. Voters who prefer to vote in person can confirm their polling place at myvoterpagemt.com. The 2021 state law pertaining to voter identification requirements to vote at polling locations also remains in legal flux. Currently, any form of photo identification with a voter’s name, such as a student ID, is accepted. If a voter does not have a photo ID, they may provide a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or any government-issued document with their current address. Voters should be aware that those requirements may change again before Election Day. More information on voter ID requirements is online at missoula.co/electionfaq."