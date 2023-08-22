MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is offering back-to-school immunizations for children in kindergarten through seventh grade at the Missoula Fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The immunization clinic offers parents and guardians a chance to get their children immunized with the required vaccinations ahead of the school year.

The Missoula County Government said via Facebook parents and guardians need to bring a photo ID, their child's vaccination history and an insurance card.

The Missoula City-County Health Department is a part of the Vaccine for Children program for those without insurance.

Available kindergarten vaccines include:

• DTaP (prevents diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/whooping cough in young children)

• IPV (prevents polio)

• MMR (prevents measles, mumps and rubella)

• Varicella (prevents chickenpox)

Available 7th grade booster vaccines include:

• Tdap (prevents diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/whooping cough in children ages 11 and older)

• HPV (prevents human papilloma virus)

• Meningitis (prevents meningitis)

The immunization clinic will be taking place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Home Arts building, located on South Avenue, at the Missoula Fairgrounds.

For those who are not able to make it to Wednesday's clinic, MCCHD has a walk-in clinic open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and accepts appointments Wednesdays by calling 406-258-3363.