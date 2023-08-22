MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is offering back-to-school immunizations for children in kindergarten through seventh grade at the Missoula Fairgrounds Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The immunization clinic offers parents and guardians a chance to get their children immunized with the required vaccinations ahead of the school year.
The Missoula County Government said via Facebook parents and guardians need to bring a photo ID, their child's vaccination history and an insurance card.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is a part of the Vaccine for Children program for those without insurance.
Available kindergarten vaccines include:
• DTaP (prevents diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/whooping cough in young children)
• IPV (prevents polio)
• MMR (prevents measles, mumps and rubella)
• Varicella (prevents chickenpox)
Available 7th grade booster vaccines include:
• Tdap (prevents diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis/whooping cough in children ages 11 and older)
• HPV (prevents human papilloma virus)
• Meningitis (prevents meningitis)
The immunization clinic will be taking place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Home Arts building, located on South Avenue, at the Missoula Fairgrounds.
For those who are not able to make it to Wednesday's clinic, MCCHD has a walk-in clinic open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and accepts appointments Wednesdays by calling 406-258-3363.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.