Missoula County prepares to mail out primary ballots

MISSOULA, Mont. - This week, ballots will be mailed out for multiple primary elections across the state. In Missoula, the elections office is preparing nearly 47,000 ballots to send out Wednesday, August 25.
The preparation takes months, Bradley Seaman, Missoula County elections administrator explained. It starts with making sure ballots are proofread, then ends with 13 teams putting together the ballots and getting them to the mailer where they receive a final check.
So, what goes into preparing a fair and secure process?
One person handles ballots, double checking each one to make sure it's not damaged and is part of the correct batch. This ensures each candidate's name is at the top of the ballot the same amount of times. Then, the ballot is stamped and authorized.
After, it's passed along to the next person who puts together the envelopes, making sure to pack instructions, a sticker, return envelopes and the ballot.
Once a batch is done, the sequence numbers are checked again before the ballots are sent to the mailer.
This is Cris Goodwin's seventh year helping stuff ballots.
"We are working hard," Goodwin said. "We do our best. We are very conscientious about each step of the process to make sure it's very fair, as fair as we can make it."
As ballots come back in, election officials will confirm they received the voter's ballot, make sure it's accepted in their system, then track it to their canvas after election where officials confirm the total number of votes is the same as the total number of ballots returned.
If a voter receives more than one ballot, only one is considered active in the database, Seaman explained.
If the wrong ballot is returned, it's marked for additional review, he added.
Seaman encourages voters to call the elections office if they want to confirm their ballot's been received or drop it off directly at a drop box.
Ballots will be sent out Wednesday, August 25 and will need to be returned by 8 p.m. on September 14.
If you don't receive a ballot in the following few days, call the elections office at 406-258-4751.