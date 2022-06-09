Missoula County proposes building permit rate increase

MISSOULA, Mont. - To keep up with the housing boom, Missoula County is working to speed up its building permits and make the process more sustainable. To do that, however, the building division is requesting to raise its rates.

According to the county’s building official, Dave Larkin, Missoula County’s building division is tapping into its reserves to keep up with demand.

Permit fees fund the department, so they’re proposing a 25% increase to catch up and build a surplus back up.

The county increased permit rates by about 10% two years ago, but it wasn’t enough, Larkin explained.

He said this increase would help with staffing. Only two inspectors can currently review energy codes. With more funding, they could afford more training and staff, ultimately helping turnaround times and communication through the process.

“It’s definitely going to speed up,” Larkin said. “We’re trying to set it up in such a way where even if you falter along the way with something that’s missing, you’ll be able to instantly see that from us. Say you forgot to include your survey, for example, then it can instantly be taken care of. We’re expecting the turnaround time to be a little quicker, but I’m not going to quote how long it’s going to be.”

Larkin estimated the housing permit process currently takes an average of three to six weeks, but it’s dependent on how complete submissions are and a number of departments.

If the increase is approved, he said they would also change categories to offer lower permit rates for homes that are considered ‘simple’ versus ‘complex’, because of the size and involvement that goes into reviewing a complex home.

Missoula County commissioners will review the rate increase proposal at their public meeting Thursday, June 6.

If approved, Larkin estimated the new rates would go into effect around September 1.