MISSOULA -- An old school building in Missoula, last used as a school six decades ago, now sits empty.
But, Missoula County Commissioners don't want to see it go to waste.
The building, located at 215 S 6th St. West, is on Preserve Historic Missoula's Most Endangered Historic Sites list.
It's owned by Missoula County Public Schools, who until three months ago, had been using it as an administrative office.
On February 4, County Commissioners wrote a letter to MCPS supporting a proposal to turn it into a boutique restaurant and hotel, while preserving it's historic integrity.
County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick, said he doesn't see any downsides.
"We were thinking about economic vibrancy, neighborhood development, more economic activity, jobs, etc., in what is right now a pretty unused space," Slotnick said.
The proposal was brought forward by Ryan and Jenny Montgomery, owners of the Montgomery Distillery in Missoula.
MCPS has a district policy that prohibits alcohol on school property.
The County's letter stated that they believe the Montgomery proposal is an 'appropriate exception to that rule'.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
