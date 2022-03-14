MISSOULA, Mont. - One of the state's largest school districts is proposing a change to its bell schedule, which could mean new times for drop off and pickup.
In a letter to families, Missoula County Public Schools said the changes aim to provide more time after school to take care of personal and family needs.
Here's a look at the proposed new times:
Elementary Schools
- K-3 - Start: 8:25 a.m.; Dismissal 3 p.m.
- 4-5 - Start 8:25 a.m.; Dismissal 3:30 p.m.
Middle Schools
- Start: 8:05 a.m.; Dismissal 3:20 p.m.
Missoula High Schools
- Start: 7:50 a.m.; Dismissal 3 p.m.
Seeley-Swan High School
- Start: 7:50 a.m.; Dismissal 3:37 p.m.
Laurie Hire is a mom of a student at Sentinel High School and a student at Meadow Hill Middle School. She shared mixed feelings about the new plan.
“It’s been really nice for my fifteen-year-old to have a little extra time to sleep," Hire said. "He’s involved with school sports and so between having wrestling practice in the afternoons and then doing homework and everything else, having that extra hour has been, I think, really nice for him. At the same time, having different schedules for the two boys has been a little rough from time to time.”
MCPS said the earlier dismissal will help with after-school activity and employment conflicts at the high school level, and will help with after-school child care options for younger students.
Brittany Hall, a mother of a kindergartner at Paxson Elementary School, said she's on board with the changes.
"I actually feel like that would be a little better," Hall said. "I think it would be a lot easier."
The Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees plans to vote on these changes at the next meeting, March 29.
