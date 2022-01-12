Missoula school bus drivers needed
Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Public Schools is having a 2-hour delay Wednesday morning.

MCPS wrote in a Facebook post Beach Transportation will begin bussing students 2 hours later than normally scheduled times.

Seeley-Swan High School will have a 1-hour delay.

Parents are asked to not drop their kids off at school before the 2-hour delay is over because the buildings will be locked, and no staff will be there to supervise students.

Tags

News For You