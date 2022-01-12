Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Freezing rain. Periods of light freezing rain will continue off and on over the airfield through roughly 10am MST. Accumulations up to a light glaze will be possible on paved and elevated surfaces. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing by late morning.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. Freezing rain this morning will make for very slick conditions, particularly in the Missoula Valley. Consider delaying your morning commute this morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks are possible. Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing, is expected. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&