Missoula County Public Schools offers superintendent position to Micah Hill

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Public Schools has offered Micah Hill the district superintendent position effective June 30.
The MCPS Board of Trustees voted unanimously to offer Hill the superintendent position during its usual public meeting Tuesday night.
A release from MCPS said the trustees interviewed Hill who also met with MCPS administrators and the public on March 7.
Currently, Hill is the superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools previously serving as principal, a dean of students and activities director and as an English teacher.
Hill has earned a superintendent certificate and a master of educational leadership degree from the University of Montana, with a bachelor of arts english education 5-12, minor in reading K-12 from Montana State University, MCPS's release said.
Hill's superintendent position at MCPS would be effective July 1.
MCPS began looking to hire a new superintendent after the current superintendent Rob Watson announced in 2022 he was leaving effective June 30, 2022 for a new position as the executive director of the School Administrators of Montana.
Russ Lodge is currently serving as the interim superintendent at MCPS until June 30, 2023.
