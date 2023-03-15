Missoula County Public Schools offers superintendent position to Micah Hill

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Snow will mix with rain this evening then transition over to all snow tonight into Wednesday morning. The risk for a freeze up of surfaces will create difficult travel Wednesday morning. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&