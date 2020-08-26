Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN LEMHI AND SOUTH CENTRAL RAVALLI COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT... AT 530 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 14 MILES SOUTH OF CONNER, OR 36 MILES SOUTH OF HAMILTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CONNER, SULA AND LOST TRAIL PASS.