Missoula County Public Schools is moving forward with a hybrid teaching model this year, two days in-person and three days remote, and providing an option for all virtual.
On Wednesday, just kindergarten, 6th and 9th grade students started school because those grades are important transition years, MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said.
As school kicks off, some families feel uneasy.
"Anxiety is the biggest thing that I've been feeling as both a parent and a teacher," Erin Ensley a parents and music teacher in the area said.
Ensley is immunocompromised, so she got approval to teach remote.
"Being able to stay home while my son does the online academy is at least less exposure," she said.
There are roughly 9,300 students enrolled in kindergarten to 12th grade across the district. Watson said there are about 1,250 faculty and staff.
But Ensley's husband, who is also a teacher, doesn't have the same set up.
BUT HER HUSBAND, WHOSE ALSO A TEACHER... DOESN'T HAVE THE SAME SITUATION
"My husband will be in-person [teaching]," she said.
"We had about eight percent of our total employees that requested tele-work," Watson said. "We were able to accommodate about 80 percent of those."
About 17 percent of all MCPS parents requested their kids learn remote. He said the district worked very closely with the health department to limit exposure for those who are opting for in-person by keeping kids in cohorts and having rotating groups of kids.
Ensley said she knows the district is doing everything they can to keep kids safe, but she can't help but this what if.
"We're kind of processing the number of kids that my husband will be exposed to, and what he'll bring home to our family," Ensley said.