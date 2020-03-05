According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, in 2016, Montana has the second highest suicide rate in the nation. Studies show 9.5 percent of students in grade 9 to 12 made a suicide attempt.
ABC FOX Montana recently reported on middle-school-aged students in Missoula who may be engaging in self-harm, and coordinating in a suicide pact on social media. We reached out to Missoula County Public Schools to learn what programs are already in place for mental health and suicide prevention.
According to the Montana schools mental health programs director Carol Ewen, house bill 119 provided a million dollars in funding for suicide prevention. MCPS received a $41,000 to train Kindergarten to second grade teachers in "Pax Good Behavior." It's training for teachers that helps them implement self-regulation and delayed gratification for students.
Ewen said Saint Patrick Providence Hospital also contributed $25,000 to train all K-2nd grade teachers. This year the Montana Department of Health and Human Services provided $2.1 million dollars to schools to implement PAX Good Behavior. MCPS is training all 3rd-5th grade teachers with this funding.
6th-10th grade students are learning a "signs of suicide curriculum in health class. SOS helps students recognize the signs of depression and flags for suicide or suicidal behavior.
"Teaching our middle and high school kids, how to recognize signs of depression, and also to recognize if one of their friends is depressed and how to get help for that if they're feeling depressed, or if they're feeling suicidal," Ewen said.
After students go through the lessons, school counselors and social works follow-up with students to identify which of them may need depression screenings or additional support.