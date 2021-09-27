MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County recorded the deaths of 11 residents to COVID-19 this past week, the Missoula City-County Health Department reports.
The pandemic death toll for the county is now at 127 residents.
"The staff at the Missoula City-County Health Department send our condolences to all our local families suffering the loss of a loved one. We encourage everyone to do their part to keep family, friends, neighbors and loved ones safe. Consider getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, keeping your social circles small and washing your hands frequently," MCCHD wrote in a Facebook post.