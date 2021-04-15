MISSOULA -- As COVID-19 cases continue to stay low and more residents are getting vaccinated, Missoula County is relaxing COVID-19 requirements.
The Missoula City-County Health Department voted on Thursday to shift most requirements to recommendations.
However, the mask mandate is still in place until May 11.
That's when 60% of Missoulians who are eligible are expected to have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.
Director of Environmental Health for the Missoula City-County Health Department, Shannon Therriault, said they hope that most people will continue to wear them even after that date.
"The expectation and the hope is that most people in Missoula will still wear face coverings when it goes to recommendations, especially in public places where it's harder to maintain 6-foot distancing," Therriault said.
Currently, around 53% of those eligible have gotten their first shot, but Health Officer, Ellen Leahy, stressed that there's still a lot of people who aren't eligible.
"This is not a level of vaccination for the whole county. There's probably 18 percent of the population missing," Leahy said.
If cases go back up once the mask mandate becomes a recommendation, it can be put back in place.
However, Leahy said that hopefully by slowly easing restrictions, Missoulians won't see a spike in COVID cases.
"I think it was Dr. Fauci that said, 'it's not a light switch, it's a dimmer switch' and that is what we are very carefully trying to control, and it is difficult because things are changing very quickly on the vaccine front," Leahy said.
Current requirements in businesses, like reduced capacity, spacing tables and using plexi-glass are now recommendations not requirements.
The percentage of active COVID-19 cases are the highest for those between the ages of 20-29.
That's also one of the age groups that is less likely to get the vaccine.
The Health Department is working on a plan to help get more people in their 20's vaccinated.
The recommendations below are for personal care businesses, businesses, non-profits, bars, restaurants, gyms fitness studios, pools, spas, and places of worship.
Recommendations:
Find ways to enable physical distancing between non-associated customers and visitors including:
- Reducing capacity
- Using visible distancing cues
- Spacing tables, equipment, and workstations at least 6 feet apart
- Limiting the number of people on the dance floor
- Using plexiglass or other protection at point of sale
- Providing table service or a specified ordering area in bars.
- To the degree possible, have staff maintain 6 feet from other staff.
Vaccine appointments remain available in Missoula County and can be viewed on www.covid19.missoula.co.
The Health Department’s vaccine clinic in the Southgate Mall is now accepting walk-up appointments during specific hours nearly every day of the week. The walk-up schedule can also be viewed at www.covid19.missoula.co.