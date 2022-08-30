MISSOULA, Mont. - Last week Missoula County announced a new director for their new planning and development department. They’re now looking to make some new changes as to how they’ll be addressing the community's needs.

They plan to have three departments of their own including planning, development and sustainability, culture and recreation, and an ecology and extension division.

All of these will be housed under one roof and run by the new office of lands and communities.

Chief lands and communications officer, Chet Crowser says in the past all these coincided with each other, but the communities' need for expansion for resources and services call for some change.

"Really what our reorganization is about is addressing where we have been and where we are now in terms of growth and so where we had programs that were smaller and maybe less, we've outgrown to a point where we need to have a little bit of a bigger structure to support some of that so a good example is the new department planning development and sustainability which enlarge is what most folks who work with our planning office are familiar with as CAPS our community and planning services,” said Crowser.

All is still a work in progress, but no big changes are expected at the moment. For now, the grants and community division are undergoing a program assessment to re-evaluate the services they provide and ultimately decide if additional changes are necessary. This process will take place through the end of 2022, with recommendations starting in 2023.