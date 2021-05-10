MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County rescinded the mask mandate but still suggests wearing a mask, the county health department announced Monday.
The mask rule is rescinded effective immediately.
The Missoula City-County Health Department said in their health order:
- The county has reached the benchmark of at least 60 percent of residents above 16 years old receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine
- The county has not topped 25 new cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average
MCCHD strongly suggests the wearing of masks in the following groups and settings, according to the health order:
- Children ages 2 to 15 years old in gatherings including day camps, daycare, classrooms and social activities
- People ages 2 years old and older who are either vaccinated or not vaccinated at gatherings may intermingle at the following places:
- Places of worship, ceremonies, parties, receptions, business meetings and conferences
- Big outdoor events including concerts, dances, markets and festivals
- Inside healthcare facilities, businesses, agencies, classrooms and government offices
MCCHD Health Officer Ellen Leahy said the following in a release:
"Missoula County has met its intermediate vaccination goal of 60% eligible having received at least one dose. The Health Board in April directed the Health Officer to rescind the mandate and issue recommendations upon meeting this goal. Those recommendations are issued in the attached document and effective immediately.
Missoula County leads the state for vaccination progress. The Board and Health Officer commend its many vaccinating partners and citizens' cooperation with masks and the progress with vaccinations that have brought Missoula to this place of low COVID transmission and high vaccination rates.
The Governor's signing of HB 257 occurred simultaneous to Missoula County meeting its goals and rescinding mask rule as planned by the Health Board."