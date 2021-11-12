MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County officials are encouraging parents now more than ever to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.
This comes after the county reports at least 2,000 children have either received the vaccine or have standing appointments for their first doses in the first week vaccines opened up for kids ages 5 to 11.
Although with family and friends coming together for the holidays, school officials like Rob Watson, superintendent with Missoula County of Schools are pushing for more kids to get vaccinated in an effort to keep everyone safe.
"We thinks it’s a good time for kids to get vaccinated right before the holiday season, we know for sure it helps keep kids in schools and it helps kids not have to miss school if they get sick, so we support the vaccine, we support the ability for our families to have access to it which is why we coordinated this clinic," said Watson.
Right now, children ages 5 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. You can check for the nearest vaccine clinic in your area on vaccines.gov.