MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Community Justice Department is looking for feedback from the community about public safety through a survey.

The online survey is five minutes long, according to a release from Missoula County, and the purpose is to "inform new definitions and measurements of public safety in Missoula County."

The survey is also going to be used for a study at the the University of Missouri, St. Louis who is working with Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, and St. Louis County, Missouri.

The researchers will use the findings to figure out ways to help create and build innovative strategies to improve safety among communities in the county.

The county is looking for feedback from people 18 years old or older who live and work in Missoula County.

The survey can give their contact information for a chance to win gift cards, or they can remain anonymous.