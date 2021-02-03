MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported the passing of one of their Missoula County Search and Rescue volunteers Wednesday.
Christine Howe passed away unexpectedly last week. According to a Facebook post by MCSO, Howe served as a United States Navy captain for decades and retired.
MCSO wrote the following in a Facebook post:
"She was an asset to the Missoula/Western Montana community and she and her husband Dave established our search and rescue K9 teams. As an auxiliary member and invaluable asset, she was an ever-present cornerstone to all K9 search and rescue trainings and missions. Her unassuming contributions to our community are immeasurable. Christine will be sorely missed.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue members asks that you keep all those impacted by this tragedy in your prayers, please hug your loved ones and dogs extra tight tonight – and always."
