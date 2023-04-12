Missoula County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen early Tuesday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 18-year-old man.
Joseph Thompson is described as being six feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes and blond hair.
According to the sheriff’s office, Joseph was last seen about five miles up Southside Rd. around 4:00 am on Tuesday, April 11.
He was last seen wearing an orange/red Aunt Jemima sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans high top shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or call Detective Deibert at 406-258-3713.
