Missoula County sheriff trying to ID motorcyclist reportedly involved in pursuit

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a motorcyclist who was reportedly in a short pursuit with a deputy on Highway 93 southbound Saturday, March 18.
MCSO said in a Facebook post the motorcyclist was riding a motorcycle at speeds going up to 100 miles-per-hour and was crossing into oncoming traffic.
The pursuit ended when the motorcyclist continued south into Ravalli County.
Anyone who witnessed this event or has any information is asked to call Missoula County 9-1-1 Center non-emergent line at (406) 728-0911 and ask for a call back from deputy Gagnon.
