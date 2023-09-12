MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said they received several reports of a scam Monday.

MCSO said in a Facebook post the reported scammers, calling from spoofed MCSO numbers, 406-258-4810 or 406-478-8474, are demanding their targets pay off their warrants before signing a signature.

MCSO said they and any other law enforcement office will never demand money by phone.

Anyone receiving a message claiming to be the sheriff's office with instruction to call back and pay money should not call the number listed or give out any personal information.

According to MCSO, the best protection is to hang up.

"An additional reminder that government agencies and most other businesses will not call and request financial information over the phone. Before providing any personal or financial information, the individual should call the cited agency or organization and confirm the request," MCSO said in the Facebook post.