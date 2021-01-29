MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office launched an online portal for Missoula County residents 18-years-old and up to report non-urgent crimes outside Missoula city limits.
MCSO wrote in a release the portal's current purpose is for reporting thefts, criminal mischief, lost or found belongings or car thefts.
MCSO added Missoula County residents may still call 9-1-1 to report non-urgent crimes or make requests if they don't have internet access or if they wish to talk to a deputy.
“I’m proud of the work that has gone into the development of this portal and service and convenience that it provides to our county residents. We look forward to its continued use as a service to our outlying communities,” Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott said in the release.
MCSO reminds the portal is for non-emergency crimes and those dealing with an emergency should dial 9-1-1.