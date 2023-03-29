UPDATE, MARCH 29:
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who was found dead along I-90 near mile marker 109.
The body has been identified as Ian C Thronderson, a 61-year-old-man from Missoula.
At this time, there is no indication that criminal activity contributed to his demise.
We're also still waiting to learn the exact cause of his death.
MISSOULA, Mont. - A deceased person was located on the shoulder of I-90 in Missoula County Sunday afternoon.
A release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said the deceased person was taken to the medical examiner’s office.
The individual's identity and the cause of death is unknown at this time due to the exposure of severe weather elements.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
Article originally posted March 14, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.