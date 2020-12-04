MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the community of Lolo to secure their homes and cars after several motor vehicle thefts and at least one residential burglary.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the thefts happened on December 4 in the early morning.
Two male suspects were caught on a security camera, both with handguns. The two suspects are believed to be driving a dark-colored car.
If you have information about the identity of the suspects, you are asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at (406) 531-0766.
If you see suspicious activity, you are asked to call 911.