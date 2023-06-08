MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday they are seeing an increase in car break-ins.
MCSO said in a Facebook post most car break-ins and thefts are from unlocked cars.
Car owners should lock their car doors even if the car is in front of their house, in their driveway or inside their garage.
According to MCSO, thieves check if cars are unlocked as they walk down the street, open the door if unlocked, take whatever they can see and continue to another target.
Thieves are more likely to move on if the car door is unlocked, MCSO said.
People should keep valuables hidden even if the car is locked--valuable items include phones, purses/wallets, laptops, briefcases/backpacks, shopping bags, cash.
MCSO suggests parking near other cars in a well-lit place.
