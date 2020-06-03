MISSOULA- The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of scammers identifying themselves as deputies from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and telling victims that they owe money.
According to MCSO, the victims are told by the scammer that they owe money to the sheriff’s office, and that they must pay immediately and provide personal banking information or other payment methods or be arrested.
No law enforcement agency will call and request banking information or credit card information over the phone MCSO says.
If you receive a message stating that it is the sheriff’s office and that you need to call and pay money owed, you are asked to not call the number listed.
Before providing any personal or financial information, MCSO says you should call the cited agency or organization and confirm the request.
If you believe you have been the victim of this scam, you are asked to call (406) 728-0911 and report it.