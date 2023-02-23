MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula County teacher, Mrs. Toni Hatten, has won the Rural Teacher of the Year Award from the Montana Association of County Commissioners Schools (MACCS).

Hatten has been a teacher at Sunset School in Greenough, Missoula County for 11years, and was recognized for her "outstanding contributions to education and her students' growth," according to a release from MACCS.

For the last six years, Hatten has been the one of two teachers at Sunset school, making her a mentor and supervisor.

She had only one student her first year teaching at Sunset School when it was on the brink of shutting down.

"It has been a privilege to have Toni as a coworker, mentor and friend. I have the utmost respect and admiration for her and all she does for our little school. She is one of the most deserving candidates for this award. Sunset School is forever fortunate to have her grace its two rooms," Sadie Peterson, a teacher at Sunset School, said in the release from MACCS.

“Mrs. Hatten is an exceptional teacher: positive, enthusiastic, matter of fact, nurturing, and kind. She holds her students to high standards for behavior and academics, while always demonstrating her love and support. Students know that Mrs. Hatten may get strict, but that she cares deeply for them. Her classroom is welcoming for all types of students those with special needs, those who come to her after experiencing childhood trauma, gifted students, and kids growing to young adults and exploring their identities. She uses her classroom time and resources in an organized and effective fashion, treating students equitably while making necessary accommodations for special needs students and differentiating instruction for up to five grades at a time. Mrs. Hatten is an especially gifted math teacher-which is a remarkable accomplishment considering that she had to start with basic math when she went back to college to become a teacher as a nontraditional student!” county School Superintendent, Erin Lipkin said in the release.

"I quit high school when I was in my sophomore year as a teen mother, and prior to that, I had major truancy and many juvenile delinquent behaviors. I was that high-risk student who didn't look like I had much of a future, let alone someday become a teacher," Hatten said in the release.

“My gift as a teacher is my ability to connect with my students. All my personal experiences are resources for me to help my students achieve not only academic growth but personal growth. In my classroom, growth mindset ideas and perseverance are the centerpieces. I want my students to embrace their strengths, know how to self-manage when learning gets hard, and have an understanding that accomplishments don't always have to be measured with grades, but true effort and a sense of improving. These beliefs and practices are woven throughout my lesson and activities in a safe and welcoming environment. I know it's effective because I hear them using these ideas for themselves or encouraging their fellow classmates about the power of their thoughts and actions.”