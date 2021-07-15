MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County will enter Stage II Fire Restrictions Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
According to a release from Missoula County, county commissioners voted Thursday morning on the resolution.
The county said Stage II Fire Restrictions, including all private property in Missoula County outside Missoula City limits until canceled, ban:
- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire
- Smoking outside an enclosed vehicle or building, developed recreation area or within a 3-foot diameter away from any flammable objects
- Using lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws or other internal combustible engines between 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Welding, using acetylene or other open flame torch tools between 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Using an explosive between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.
- Using motor vehicles on off-roads and trails except in the event of official business concerning governmental agencies and public utilities