Masks

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Thursday they are keeping the mask mandate within the county until further notice.

The announcement came after Governor Greg Gianforte said he plans to repeal the statewide mask mandate by Friday.

In a Facebook post, MCHD wrote, "Health Officials will let science guide the critical decisions they make during the health crisis. When the science suggests it is safe to repeal a mask mandate, Missoula County will do so, but that time is not now."

FAQ: Will there still be a mask mandate in Missoula County after Friday? The answer is yes.

Posted by Missoula City-County Health Department on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Tags

News For You