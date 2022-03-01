The following is a press release from the Missoula City-County Health Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - With the sharp decline in demand for vaccine, the Missoula City-County Health Department will move the COVID-19 vaccine clinic into the main health department building, located at 301 W. Alder Street on Monday, March 7.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available during normal hours by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call (406) 258-4770.
The clinic will take walk-ins on Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday evenings from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Patients will need to fill out a new set of paperwork ahead of time, which can be found at missoulainfo.com.
The health department would also like to remind residents that no COVID-19 tests are provided at 301 W. Alder Street and residents who come in seeking tests will be told to call 406-258-4636 to book an appointment for our 3665 W. Broadway location.
