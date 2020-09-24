MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department has updated the minimum requirements for any school athletic event with spectators in the county.
When school athletic events allow in-person spectators, the host or home school is responsible for ensuring Appendix A of the county health officer's order, which details guidelines set for events and gatherings with more than 50 people, are met.
The updated order lists the following additional requirements:
- The host/home school or district must have a written plan for how the event will meet the requirements of the order and Appendix A. The plan must be available to the health department upon request.
- All spectators ages five and up must wear a cloth face-covering.
- All players and cheer squad members must wear a cloth face covering except when on the field of play, during active competition, or performing cheer activities. Coaches and staff must wear a face covering at all times.
- The number of spectators is limited to 500, or a smaller number if the facility cannot accommodate 500 spectators and comply with these and Appendix A requirements.
- Tickets or some form of controlling total admittance shall be used.
- The host/home school or district shall determine to whom the tickets will be allocated, including whether or how many away team spectators can attend.
- Home and away school or cross-town spectators shall be separated by grandstand or section, or some other means of physical separation to prevent intermixing during the event.
- No concessions and no half-time activities are allowed.
The health order states schools or districts may enforce stricter requirements as determined by their school board or school authorities. The requirements in the health order may be revised by the Missoula City-County health officer or health board if needed.
The health order also recommends the following actions to mitigate the risks of COVID-9 transmission:
- Keep the number of people intermixing during practice and competition to as few as practical and in pods or cohorts of no larger than 50 that remain separate from each other whenever possible. This limits the number of people who will be exposed if someone has COVID-19 but is not yet diagnosed. It also reduces the number of people who will have to be quarantined if there is a positive case and helps with timely contact tracing.
- Follow CDC youth sports guidelines to evaluate and find ways to mitigate the risk of a particular sport activity. The guidelines can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/youth-sports.html
The updated health order is effective Friday, September 25.