MISSOULA -- The pandemic is drawing more people to Missoula, increasing the demand for property in both the City and the County.
With the current property demand, there's an increase in property records.
On Wednesday, the Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer's office gave County Commissioners an update on development growth and trends, including ways they're organizing the increase in documents.
In the first five months of the new fiscal year, the Clerk and Treasurer's office has increased their workload by 29%.
Chief Deputy Clerk and Recorder for the County, Shyra Scott, said they've made 58% of last years revenue, just in the last five months.
"That means that they've brought in $173,000 more just to the county's portion of our recording fee, then over the same period last year," Scott said.
Clerk and Recorder, Tyler Gernant, said he thinks part of the increase in demand is due to the pandemic.
"If you're doing zoom conferences, it's nice to be able to look out your window and see a mountain. All of that has led to an increase in demand for housing in Missoula and I think that does increase the urgency," Gernant said.
There's a few different tools they're using to better streamline these property documents.
One of these tools is called the Interactive Subdivision Approval Monitor, which helps keep track of records, making property development as a whole, more efficient.
They also created a property information system to streamline subdivision and survey reviews, saving 50% of time for landowner developers and Missoula County staff.
"While that increases the urgency, we also have to make sure that we're developing in a smart way, that doesn't sacrifice the community we've already built," Gernant said.
Geographic Information Systems Manager for the County, Mike Snook, said each platform is created through the Microsoft program.
"We're using tools that we have in-house already. We're just expanding on the functionality that's already there and not "wasting" taxpayer money," Snook said.
The Clerk and Treasurer's office said there's still a ways to go, but these tools will help them manage.
You can take a look at all of these platforms on the Missoula County Clerk and Treasure's website.