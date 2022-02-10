MISSOULA, Mont. - In an effort to encourage businesses and property owners to invest in renewable energy systems, Missoula is the first in the state to approve the intent to adopt a financial incentive program
Speaking with executive director Amy Cilimburg with who's been connecting locals to resources for over 6 years now says this program is essential to encourage people to go more 'green' in the garden city.
With the Capital Enhancement Act it would allow qualifying property owners to invest in renewable energy systems, from solar panels to energy efficiency measures such as heating and cooling systems. By paying those investments back through an assessment on their property tax bill instead of through traditional loan repayment, Which comes with one key bonus for a lot locals.
"The big difference here is that it stays with the property and it gives people a little more options or flexibility if their businesses were to change hands," said Cilimburg.
And when it comes changes in ownership and location, energy wasn't the priority for a lot of her clients especially since the start of covid-19 pandemic whether it was businesses closing or starting from scratch.
"We know even when your starting a business the monthly cost for bills is a lot so the people that want to do the right thing often just don't have the capital to do that,' said Cilimburg.
If Missoula becomes a C-PACE district the option to make buildings more sustainable will be more price friendly for owners.
"We're hoping that this is one of many tools that can get people to look into doing and upgrading, potentially their HVAC systems or adding solar or doing some energy efficiency upgrades," said Cilimburg.
Right now, there is no timeline when this could roll out.If adopted, the resolution would become available to eligible businesses and property owners.
