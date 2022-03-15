Missoula County zoning code overhaul progresses

MISSOULA, Mont. - As Montana's population grows, Missoula County staff is planning long-term for the county's future, determining how it'll support the need for housing while maintaining its natural resources, by overhauling the 40-year-old zoning code.
Over the last year, staff has created drafts, listened to public feedback and revised. The code is now one step closer to adoption.
This Tuesday, the county planning board will hold a second public hearing, a continuation of the first meeting from March 1, to allow enough time for all the public comment.
This will be the final hearing before the code is proposed to county commissioners in May.
The zoning code will regulate development outside of Missoula city limits, ranging from Bonner and north Lolo to the Wye.
County staff overseeing the update said they've received a lot of community feedback throughout the process, with 100 comments at the last hearing alone.
These comments are mostly about preserving agriculture and making definitions clear on what's allowed for those zones, and then comments and questions about specific properties and neighborhoods.
Andrew Hagemeier with Missoula County community and planning services said a lot of these comments will be incorporated in some way.
“I was looking at the comments we’ve gotten and I think, over half of them, if not more, will be making some sort of change," Hagemeier said. "We’re going to be recommending some sort of change to the planning board based off of the comments."
The proposed code aims to create balance between supporting growth while protecting natural resources.
It makes development of higher density housing easier, but steers development away from working farms, wildlife habitats and rivers to protect water quality.
After Tuesday's hearing, the planning board will make its final revisions and send the updated draft to county commissioners.
To view the updated zoning code, click here.
For details on Tuesday's hearing, click here.
To submit a comment, click here.
