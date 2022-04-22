MISSOULA, Mont. - Recreating on the Clark Fork River is a popular pastime for many Missoulians, that's why the Clark Fork Coalition wants to keep it clean.

Some Missoulians are celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up garbage from around the Clark Fork River as part of the annual Clark Fork Cleanup event.

Missoula couple, Delaney Wells and John Stetka wanted to give back to the river they love and use so much.

"Our bags are looking pretty full but, that won't stop us too much. We still got some space, so we'll keep going 'till our bags are full," Wells said.

Stetka said they love to recreate on the Clark Fork and always take the time to clean it up, including on Friday.

"We're always picking up trash. When we're backpacking and we see something or [we're] fishing and we see a bottle, we throw it in our pack," Stetka said.

They're just two of more than a hundred volunteers taking part in the event that covers over 180 miles of the Clark Fork.

They spent the day on Kelly Island, where they found a lot of bailing twine. As a UM graduate with a degree in Wildlife Biology, Stetka said that material can be dangerous to the Osprey that live there.

"They tend to pick up that bailing twine and use it for their nesting material and their chicks can get into a bit of a tangle with all that bailing twine in their nest and it can cause a bit of mortality," he said.

Wells said Missoulians, herself included, can get distracted with their hobbies and forget the importance of keeping the river clean.

"I think we're so lucky to live in such a beautiful place, so we have to keep it beautiful, even if that means picking up a can every once in a while. You're doing your part as much as you can, however you can," Wells said.

The Clark Fork Cleanup goes through Sunday, April 22.

If you're interested in signing up, click here.