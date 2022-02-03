MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula's Crisis Intervention Team is making they're a big move to a new location, all in an effort to support those facing mental health illnesses faster.
Under the city's team, falls 3 key agencies: local law enforcement, first responders, and those with the mental health community
Speaking with the team, this program was due for some big changes.
Starting with integrating CIT into the same space at the Missoula Police Department, which will help streamline the organization among the two groups.
It will call for what Program Manager, Theresa Williams describes as 'streamlined crisis system.'
"I want to listen to what is being experienced by people who have lived with a mental health condition and I want to listen to the folks that are responding because they're both feeling like it's not working and we need to work together to fix it," said Williams.
With this move Williams tells us this would allow CIT to work more directly, and faster with police. Giving city officials the ability for closer access to data tracking and day-to-day needs as it happens.
"When someone is in a crisis and calls 911, we need to ensure we have the right response and if our mobile support team is not available to be there and it's our law enforcement, we need to make sure we have law enforcement that are trained in recognizing when someone is in a crisis and how do they respond,' said Williams.
The upgrade program would assure the proper resources are disbursed among everyone's need in a critical timely manner. If you're struggling with your mental health you're encouraged to reach out to national help hotline as well resources designated to specific groups.
