MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that former Sheriff Michael McMeekin has passed.

Sheriff McMeekin was elected sheriff in Lincoln County before serving Missoula County as sheriff from 2002 to 2010.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared this to their Facebook:

“At that time, he was the youngest sheriff in the State of Montana. Following his time in Lincoln County he moved to Missoula and became a Deputy Sheriff in February of 1979. He filled many crucial roles for the Sheriff’s Office and then finished his career as Sheriff in Missoula County, making history once again for being elected Sheriff in two different counties during his career.

Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a 'wonderful Sheriff.' He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor.

As we reflect on his time of service to those in Missoula County our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”