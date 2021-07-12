Suspect - Missoula County Sheriff's Office
Missoula County Sheriff's Office

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a man suspected of indecent exposure.

The incident happened at Kelly Island South Fishing Access site according to the sheriff’s office.

Anybody who could help identify the suspect is asked to reach out to Detective David Sullivan at 406-258-3309 or call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444 where you can remain anonymous.

Tags

News For You