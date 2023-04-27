Missoula CSO gives update on search for missing people

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office gave an update on two missing people Thursday.
The first search they gave an update on was for missing 18-year-old Joseph Thompson.
The sheriff’s office said they have been coordinating search efforts with Missoula County Search and Rescue and have recorded 310 miles and 371 search hours. Two Bear Air has also assisted in the search.
Members of Missoula County Search and Rescue, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue have extensively searched the Southside Road and Deep Creek areas.
An investigation has found no evidence of criminal activity contributing to the disappearance of Thompson, and without further evidence, the sheriff’s office and Missoula County Search and Rescue have decided to reduce resources dedicated to his search.
In regards to the search for Nefataree Bartell, Missoula County Search and Rescue is now able to access the Gold Creke area in Missoula County.
Nefataree has been missing since February 21, and weather elements and large snowpack have caused problems with previous search efforts.
Aerial searches have been conducted, and with more favorable conditions, Missoula County Search and Rescue has begun a foot and canine search, utilizing other resources where they are most effective.
Approximately 206 miles and 309 search hours have been recorded.
If you have any information or find information that could lead to the location of either Joseph Thompson or Nefataree Bartell, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
