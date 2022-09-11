MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for information after a woman died from jumping from a moving vehicle.

At 4:16 am Sunday, deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity near the intersection of 93 South and Delarka Drive.

According to MCSO, a woman jumped from a moving vehicle and the person who called to report it, tried to resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MCSO is asking that if you stopped to help or have any details involving the incident, please contact Detective Sgt. Prather at 406-258-4610 or 406-531-0337.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the female passenger during this very difficult time,” MCSO wrote.